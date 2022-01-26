Newfoundland and Labrador reported three more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 34. The individuals – a female between 50-59 years of age and a male and female both over 70 years of age – are from the Central Health region.

There are 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 13 in non-critical care and seven in critical care. There have been 308 new recoveries – 130 in the Eastern Health region, 128 in the Central Health region, 31 in the Western Health region and 19 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 13,390 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 304 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on January 25. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 304 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 240

Central Health region – 36

Western Health region – 23

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 5

There are currently 2,680 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 2,007

Central Health – 264

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 96

Western Health – 313

A total of 2,017 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 474,218 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is in modified Alert Level 4 at this time. This Alert Level will be reassessed again on January 31, 2022. Information on Alert Level 4 can be found here.

Public Health has also revised isolation and testing requirements for people who have COVID-19 and their close contacts:

Fully vaccinated non-household contacts can follow modified self-isolation for five days after their last contact with the person who has COVID-19. This means they must stay at home except to go to school or work (unless they work in a high-risk setting). Modified isolation ends after five days has passed and they have their negative test result.

Unvaccinated school-aged children who are close contacts and do not live with the person who has COVID-19 can go to school as long as they do not have symptoms. They must isolate for 10 days when not at school.

Unvaccinated school-aged children who live with someone who has COVID-19 must fully isolate for 10 days and cannot go to school.

PCR testing is no longer required for household contacts, or unvaccinated non-household contacts.

A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

Anyone that is a close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, and anyone testing positive on a rapid test, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction found here. They do not need any PCR testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals.

PCR tests are still recommended for non-household close contacts who are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, and anyone that has symptoms but has not been identified as a close contact of someone that tested positive for COVID-19. Our Self-Isolation Assessment Tool can help you determine if you need to self-isolate or get tested.