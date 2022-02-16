Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting three deaths from COVID-19, all men over 80 years of age, one in the Eastern Health region and two in the Central Health region.
There are 16 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 10 in non-critical care and six in critical care. There have been 176 new recoveries – 120 in the Eastern Health region, 24 in the Central Health region, 12 in the Western Health region and 20 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 18,985 people have recovered.
Newfoundland and Labrador has 179 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on February 15. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.
The breakdown of the 179 cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health region – 113
- Central Health region – 20
- Western Health region – 34
- Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 12
There are currently 1,696 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health – 1,224
- Central Health – 150
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 104
- Western Health – 218
A total of 869 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 498,253 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.