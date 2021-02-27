Newfoundland and Labrador has reported its sixth death related to COVID-19.

A man in the Eastern Health region over the age of 70 died. The health department sent its condolences to his family and asks everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

The province also reported four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, two men and two women, all in the eastern region.

One between 20-39 years of age; and,

Three between 40-49 years of age.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine. There are no new or outstanding presumptive positive cases.

There are 271 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 271 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 267

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 2

There have been 18 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. There has been one new recovery in the Central Health region. This means 701 people have recovered.

There are 10 people in hospital. Of these patients, six are in intensive care. To date, 111,741 people have been tested.