Newfoundland and Labrador has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous case and is related to the cluster.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous case and is related to the cluster.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous case and is related to the cluster.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada. The case is not related to the cluster.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

There are ten new recoveries, eight in the Eastern Health region, one in the Central Health region and one in the Western Health region and 1,180 people have recovered.

There are five people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of these patients, three are in intensive care.

There are 89 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 89 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 16

Central Health – 58

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 15

To date, 144,395 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Thursday, May 20 in the Central Health region remains under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing and the source of infection remains under investigation. There are now 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the cluster. There are 11 presumptive positive cases in the Central Health region related to the cluster. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

COVID-19 vaccinations clinics remain open in the Central Health region. If you are not symptomatic and you are not isolating for any reason, please proceed with your vaccination. If you are isolating, please contact Public Health in the region for vaccination advice. The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered can be found on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on the COVID-19 vaccine for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out can be found on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

Eastern Health

Central Health

Western Health

Labrador-Grenfell Health

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available for free through the Apple or Google Play app stores. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit: www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.