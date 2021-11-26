Newfoundland and Labrador has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and older.

Two cases are females and two cases are male. One is a contact of a previously known case and three are related to international travel.

In the Central Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age.

This case is a male and is related to domestic travel.

In the Western Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age.

This case is a female. The cause is under investigation.

There have been five new recoveries, three in the Eastern Region and two in the Central Health region and 2,009 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 7

Central Health – 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 3

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.