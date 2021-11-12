Newfoundland and Labrador has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 40-49 years of age.

The case is a female and is a contact of a previously known case.

In the Central Health region:

One under 20 years of age;

One between 20-39 years of age; and

Three between 60-69 years of age.

There are four females and one male and all are contacts of previously known cases.

There have been seven new recoveries, six in the Eastern Health region and one in the Central Health region and 1,962 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 40 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 19

Central Health – 19

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

Be assured that Public Health and the regional health authorities continue to address COVID-19 in the province. COVID-19 vaccine is still available for anyone who requires their first or second shot and testing for COVID-19 is ongoing. However, the portal to check COVID-19 test results is not available. If your test result is positive, you will be called by Public Health within 72 hours. If you have not received a notification from Public Health within 72 hours after your swab was collected, you may assume your test is negative for COVID-19. Please continue to follow the advice provided to you for your isolation requirements from Public Health, if applicable.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

Anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested if they are experiencing even just one of the symptoms of COVID-19 listed above. Do not assume it is just a cold. There has been community spread and outbreaks across the country because people were mildly symptomatic and did not get tested or limit their activity. It is essential to find any cases of COVID-19, so that Public Health can do their job effectively and contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.

Wearing a non-medical face mask that covers the nose and mouth is required in public indoor settings for everyone ages 5 and over. Information on the Public Health guidance on masks can be found at https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/public-health-guidance/guidance/masks/.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. Anyone partially vaccinated will now have the same requirements as unvaccinated travellers. Further information for those travelling to the province, including isolation and testing requirements, can be found here.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Marystown area in the Eastern Health region announced Friday, October 22, is ongoing. To date, there have been 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster. The identified cases are isolating and Eastern Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation. Anyone who is identified as a close contact of a case will be contacted by public health and given instructions specific to their vaccination status.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster, 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster and 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Bishop’s Falls/Botwood cluster. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.