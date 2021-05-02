Newfoundland and Labrador has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, plus 11 cases on board a vessel anchored in Conception Bay.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The seventh new confirmed is a male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are also 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the ship anchored in Conception Bay. This means a total of 12 crew are confirmed COVID-19 positive. The ship and crew are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada. Testing of all crew is finished. One crew member is in hospital, while the rest of the crew remain onboard. There is no risk of community spread. The province is continuing to work closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health while the ship remains anchored in Conception Bay.

Because of today’s cases and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is issuing several flight advisories. Passengers who travelled on the flights listed below are asked to arrange COVID-19 testing.

Air Canada Flight 8018 that departed Montreal and arrived in St. John’s on Thursday, April 29.

Air Canada Flight 8008 that departed Toronto on Thursday, April 29 and arrived in Deer Lake on Friday, April 30.

To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

There are no new recoveries and 1,038 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19.

Public health is looking to reassure the public that all recent cases are isolating and there is no concern of community spread at this time.

There are 51 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 51 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 29

Central Health – 10

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 10

To date, 133,709 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported yesterday Saturday, May 1 in the Eastern Health region is related to travel within Canada.

The case reported on Friday, April 23 in the Western Health region remains under investigation.