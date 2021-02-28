The Department of Health is reporting a death in the Eastern Health region, but is not including it in its numbers for COVID-related deaths.

The person was over the age of 70 and had COVID-19, but their hospitalization was not due to COVID-19 severity. The department is sending its condolences to the individual’s family and asks everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

The department says there have been six COVID-19-related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all of them in the eastern region.

One under 20 years of age;

Four between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age; and,

One between 50-59 years of age.

There are three females and four males. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are 262 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 262 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 258

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 2

There have been 15 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. This means 716 people have recovered.

There are 10 people in hospital. Of these patients, six are in intensive care.

To date, 112,632 people have been tested.