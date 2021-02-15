Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, plus another 21 new presumptive cases.

The presumptive positives were obtained through rapid testing. Six of the confirmed cases are in the eastern region and are under investigation. One case is in the western region and is travel-related.

One person is in hospital.

The province remains at Alert Level 5. Public health advises everybody to reduce their contacts, wear a mask and only go places if it is essential. It’s taking 72 hours to get a call to arrange testing, but Public Health hopes to reduce that wait time to 48 hours by the end of the day.

The seven new confirmed cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

One under 20 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and,

Two over 70 years of age.

In the Western Health region:

One between 50-59 years of age.

The case in the Western Health region is related to domestic travel.

There are two females and five males.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

There are 21 presumptive positive cases in the Eastern Health region. Presumptive cases are treated in the same way as confirmed cases. These individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway. Anyone considered a close contact is being advised to quarantine.

There are 298 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 298 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 288

Central Health – 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 6

There have been five new recoveries in the Eastern Health region since yesterday. This means 399 people have recovered from the virus.

To date, 92,874 people have been tested.

People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available for free through the Apple or Google Play app stores.