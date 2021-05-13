There are four in the Eastern Health region and three in the Central Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The seventh new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are six new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region, two in the Central Health region and three in the Western Health region and 1,081 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 82 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 82 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 49

Central Health – 16

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 15

To date, 137,572 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of recent cases over the weekend, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on the flights listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

Air Canada Flight 8016 that departed Montreal and arrived in St. John’s on Tuesday, May 11.

Air Canada Flight 7540 that departed Toronto and arrived in Deer Lake on Tuesday, May 11.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about identified COVID-19 outbreaks at worksites in Alberta. They are:

CIVEO Athabasca Lodge

Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South 3 Processing Plant

RCCC West Kakwa Lodge

Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi

Wapasu Creek Lodge

The department was notified about the outbreaks by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work with the project. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with these projects who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Friday, March 12, 2021, do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.