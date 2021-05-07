Newfoundland and Labrador has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The seventh new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are two new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,054 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 63 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 63 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 37

Central Health – 11

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 3

Western Health – 12

To date, 135,547 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported on Friday, April 23 in the Western Health region has been deemed to be a contact of a previous case.

Due to today’s cases and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on the below flights to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.