Newfoundland and Labrador has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 50-59 years of age;

One between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and older.

There is one female and two males. One is a contact of a previously known case, one case is related to international travel and one is under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

One between 50-59 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and older.

There are two females and two males and all are contacts of previously known cases.

There have been two new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,955 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 41 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 24

Central Health – 15

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

Be assured that Public Health and the regional health authorities continue to address COVID-19 in the province. COVID-19 vaccine is still available for anyone who requires their first or second shot and testing for COVID-19 is ongoing. However, the portal to check COVID-19 test results is not available. If your test result is positive, you will be called by Public Health within 72 hours. If you have not received a notification from Public Health within 72 hours after your swab was collected, you may assume your test is negative for COVID-19. Please continue to follow the advice provided to you for your isolation requirements from Public Health, if applicable.

Public Health is issuing a flight advisory for the flight below. All passengers should arrange for COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete theonline self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

West Jet Flight WS328 that departed Toronto on November 1 and arrived in St. John’s on November 2.

Passengers on the identified flight, if symptomatic, are required to immediately self-isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. Passengers who do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 should continue to follow the self-isolation rules based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. Public Health is making this request out of an abundance of caution.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.