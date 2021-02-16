Newfoundland and Labrador has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

All of them are in the Eastern Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

One between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 40-49 years of age;

One between 50-59; and,

One over 70 years of age.

Five are women and two are men. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

There are 25 new presumptive positive cases in the Eastern Health region. Presumptive cases are treated the same way as confirmed cases. These individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway. Anyone considered a close contact is being advised to quarantine.

There are 297 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Health – 289

Central Health – 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 4

There have been six new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and two new recoveries in the Western Health region since yesterday. This means 407 people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital.

To date, 94,944 people have been tested.