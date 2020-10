Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, a female in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age.

The new case is travel-related. The woman is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador who returned to the province from work in Alberta, she has been self-isolating since her arrival.

There are currently five active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 282 people have recovered and to date, 50,871 have been tested.