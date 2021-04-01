Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one case is a man in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 1

Central Health – 2

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 1

There are no new recoveries and 1,006 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19. The case reported yesterday in the Eastern Health region remains under investigation.

To date, 124,466 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The department was notified about the outbreaks by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work with the project. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with these projects who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Friday, March 12, 2021, do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.