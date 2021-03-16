Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region.
The one new confirmed case is a male between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.
There are 45 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:
- Eastern Health – 44
- Central Health – 0
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1
- Western Health – 0
There have been six new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. This means 958 people have recovered.
There are two people in hospital. Both are in intensive care.
To date, 120,644 people have been tested. People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.
