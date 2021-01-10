Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The new case is a woman in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel and the individual is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador. The woman is self-isolating and contact tracing is finished. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Because of today’s case and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John’s that arrived on Tuesday, January 5, to call 811 to arrange testing.

The province has five active cases. There have been no new recoveries since yesterday meaning 381 people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 74,645 people have been tested.