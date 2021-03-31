Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The new confirmed case is a woman in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is under investigation. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are two new recoveries in the Eastern Health region meaning 1,006 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are three active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 1

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 1

To date, 124,261 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers and crew who travelled on the Marine Atlantic MV Atlantic Vision that departed North Sydney on Saturday, March 27, and arrived in Port aux Basques on Sunday, March 28, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.