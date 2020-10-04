Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The confirmed case is a woman in the Western Health region between 60-69 years of age. This case is linked to the previous case reported Saturday.

The new case is travel-related. The woman arrived in Canada from Central Africa. She was asymptomatic during travel.

Public Health guidelines are being followed, and the woman is self-isolating. An investigation by Public Health is completed. Anyone considered a close contact is in quarantine and has been tested.

The province has four active cases of COVID-19. Two hundred and sixty-nine people have recovered from the virus. To date, 44,121 people have been tested.