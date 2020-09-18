Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The new case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, was returning to the province from the United States.

While travelling to the province, the individual was asymptomatic. He has been self-isolating since arrival and following Public Health guidelines.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

Two hundred and sixty-seven people have recovered from the virus. The province has two active cases of COVID-19. To date, 36,991 people have been tested.