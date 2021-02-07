Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region under 19 years of age. The source of the infection is under investigation. An update will be provided as more information becomes available. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing is underway. Public Health has advised any close contacts to quarantine.

The source of the infection for an individual who tested positive yesterday in the Eastern Health region continues to be under investigation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The individual and close contacts have been contacted by Public Health officials and are self-isolating.

With more information that has been gathered as part of the ongoing investigation, Public Health is updating its recommendations for individuals affected by yesterday’s public advisory issued for the following establishment:

Bigs Restaurant in Mount Pearl, 2 Olympic Drive, from Thursday, January 21 to Thursday, February 4.

As a result of further testing and intensive investigation in the last 24 hours, the risk to patrons who visited or have eaten at the restaurant is deemed very low. People who have visited or have eaten at the restaurant and do not have symptoms or have not had symptoms in the last two weeks have a very low risk of having been exposed. The main purpose of recommending testing for patrons of the restaurant is out of an abundance of caution and as part of Public Health’s efforts to identify a possible source. Please note that the following recommendations do not apply to close contacts who have been contacted directly by Public Health and given advice on self-isolation.

All patrons of the restaurant who have visited or eaten at the restaurant, who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had symptoms in the last two weeks, must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

All patrons of the restaurant who have visited or eaten at the restaurant, who do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 or have not had symptoms in the last two weeks, should get tested but are not required to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result. While they are awaiting their test results they are advised to monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Public Health is thanking the restaurant for their cooperation and ongoing help with this investigation. Restaurants and bars remain open during Alert Level 2. Public Health is reminding people to strictly adhere to the orders of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Eastern Health has announced that to meet testing demand, it will open a temporary drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic located at 50 Mundy Pond Road as of 4:00 p.m. today. In addition, the hours have been extended for the drive-through clinics located at the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre and the Waterford Hospital. Only people with an appointment can attend the clinic. This would follow completing the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or by calling 811 to get referred for an appointment.

The Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake that arrived on Saturday, January 30, to call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing.

Public Health is making this ask out of an abundance of caution and because of the case reported in the Western Health region on Saturday, February 6.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, will hold a media availability tomorrow morning (Monday, February 8) to discuss COVID-19. A media advisory will be issued with further details.

The investigation into the source of the infection for the cluster in the Eastern Health region is ongoing. There are six confirmed cases associated with the cluster.

There are 16 active cases. There has been two new recoveries in the Central Health region since yesterday meaning 393 people have recovered from the virus. There is no one in hospital.

To date, 82,037 people have been tested.

Super Bowl LV is today (Sunday, February 7). Public Health is encouraging people to keep any gatherings to their close and consistent contacts. While the Special Measures Order sets a maximum of 20 people for an informal gathering, Public Health is asking people to think long and hard before organizing or attending a gathering of this size. People must be mindful of the potential risks and consequences for themselves, their families and their communities.