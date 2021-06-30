Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

There has been one new recovery in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and 1,370 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are five active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the five active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 4

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 160,076 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.