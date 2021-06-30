Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.
The one new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.
There has been one new recovery in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and 1,370 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.
There are five active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the five active cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health – 4
- Central Health – 1
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0
- Western Health – 0
To date, 160,076 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.
