Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
The one new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is under investigation. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.
There are five active cases of COVID-19 in the province:
- Eastern Health – 2
- Central Health – 1
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0
- Western Health – 2
There are no new recoveries and 1,007 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19. To date, 126,025 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.
The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about identified COVID-19 outbreaks at worksites in Alberta. They are:
- CNRL Jackfish – Alberta
- Suncor MacKay River – Alberta
The department was notified about the outbreaks by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work with the project. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.
Rotational workers with these projects who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.