Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is under investigation. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are five active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 2

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

There are no new recoveries and 1,007 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19. To date, 126,025 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about identified COVID-19 outbreaks at worksites in Alberta. They are:

CNRL Jackfish – Alberta

Suncor MacKay River – Alberta

The department was notified about the outbreaks by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work with the project. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with these projects who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.