The provincial government announced one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region on Saturday.
Contact tracing by public health officials is underway. Everyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine. There have now been 257 total cases in the province.
The regional breakdown of the 257 cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health – 239
- Central Health – 8
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6
- Western Health – 4
Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and forty-eight per cent are male. By age, there are 22 people 19 years old and under, 37 between 20-39, 37 between 40-49, 56 between 50-59, 58 between 60-69, and 47 who are 70 years old and above.
Six people are in hospital due to the virus, three of them in intensive care, and 189 have recovered.
To date, 5,871 people have been tested.
