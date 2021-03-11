Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The individual is a close contact of a previous known case. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are 68 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 66

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 1

There have been seven new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. This means 933 people have recovered. There are three people in hospital. Two are in intensive care.

To date, 119,054 people have been tested. People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Effective Saturday, March 13, the Avalon region will move to Alert Level 4 and areas outside the Avalon region will move to Alert Level 3.

The areas outside the Avalon region include:

Labrador-Grenfell Health;

Central Health;

Western Health; and,

Zone 4 of Eastern Health, which encompasses the Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas, as well as the Clarenville area, including the Isthmus.

In Alert Level 4, people should limit contacts to their household bubble. They can expand this to connect with immediate family when necessary, bring in caregivers or support isolated people. Informal social gatherings outside the household bubble are not permitted.

In Alert Level 3, each household can have a maximum of 10 close and consistent contacts. This is not 10 contacts per person. It is 10 contacts for the entire household. Informal social gatherings outside of a household’s 10 close and consistent contacts are not permitted.

Information on the Alert Levels can be found here.