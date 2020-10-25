Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 60-69 years of age. The new case is travel-related. The individual travelled to the province from Ontario. The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province after being granted a travel exemption.

The Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on (Tuesday, October 20) to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing. This ask is being made by Public Health out of an abundance of caution.

The individual has been self-isolating since arrival. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is completed. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The province currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19. Two hundred and seventy-five people have recovered from the virus. To date, 50,682 people have been tested.