Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. She is a close contact of a previously known case. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 2

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 9

There are no new recoveries and 1,010 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19. To date, 127,265 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Thursday, April 8, in the Eastern Health region remains under investigation. The case of a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age reported Friday, April 9, remains under investigation.