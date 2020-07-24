The province is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age.

The new case is travel-related. The individual, who is a resident of the province, had recently returned from Southeast Asia. While on her return home to the province, she was symptomatic.

She did self-isolate upon her return home, and contact tracing is underway by public health officials. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

To date, 259 people have recovered from the virus, and 23,254 people have been tested. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.