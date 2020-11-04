Newfoundland and Labrador has one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

The case is a man in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 20-39 years of age.

The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a worker at the Voisey’s Bay mine site in northern Labrador. Public Health officials met with the company this morning about the case.

The individual is self-isolating at the mine site. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact is being advised to quarantine.

The provincial Public Health and Microbiology Laboratory will do additional testing to confirm this case. Until confirmation is received from the provincial lab, this case is considered presumptive positive. As a result, the province continues to have only three active cases. The Online COVID-19 Data Hub will reflect this. If the case is confirmed positive by the provincial lab, the public will be notified and the numbers on the hub will be updated as needed.

Two hundred and eighty-four people have recovered from the virus. To date, 52,445 people have been tested.