The province has reported one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The new case is a female in the Central Health region under the age of 20 years old. The female is a close contact to the province’s other positive case.

There are currently two active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. There has been a total of 264 cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 259 people have recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths.