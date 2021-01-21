Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a man in the Central Health region between 60-69 years of age. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway.

This case is connected to the MV Blue Puttees situation. Public Health is working with Public Health officials in Nova Scotia and with Marine Atlantic.

As requested yesterday and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on the MV Blue Puttees to or from North Sydney, Nova Scotia and Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador between Tuesday, December 29 and Saturday, January 16 to arrange COVID-19 testing.

Passengers who travelled on the MV Blue Puttees can arrange testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral tool or by calling 811. The online self-assessment and referral tool is available here.

All passengers should continue to monitor themselves for symptoms for a full 14 days from the time of their arrival in the province.

The province has six active cases.

There have been no new recoveries since yesterday. Three hundred and eighty-four people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 77,273 people have been tested.