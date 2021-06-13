Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous case. The case is connected to the cluster in the Western Health region.

There are six new recoveries in the Western Health region and 1,329 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 35 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 3

Central Health – 11

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 21

To date, 154,306 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 69 confirmed cases associated with the cluster, two probable cases associated with the cluster and no presumptive positive cases associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Western Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 42 confirmed cases associated with the cluster and there are no presumptive positive cases associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The cases reported Friday, May 28, Tuesday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 9 in the Central Health region remain under investigation. The cases reported Thursday, May 27, Thursday, June 3, Friday, June 4, Saturday, June 5, and Wednesday, June 9, in the Western Health region remain under investigation.

The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered is on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on COVID-19 vaccines for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has released the province's reopening plan, Together. Again. The plan outlines the phased approach that the province will take as it starts to lift long-term Public Health measures.

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.