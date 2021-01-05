Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a man in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel and the individual is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing is finished. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The province has 11 active cases of COVID-19. There have been no new recoveries since yesterday meaning 374 people have recovered from the virus. One person is in hospital due to the virus.

To date, 73,508 people have been tested.