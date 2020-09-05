Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age, who recently travelled from the United States. The individual has been in self-isolation since her arrival.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is complete. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine. The risk to the general public is low.

Today’s new case brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to 270. The province currently has two active cases.

Two hundred and sixty-five people have recovered from the virus. To date, 33,166 people have been tested.