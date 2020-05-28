Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the province today.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 261.

The regional breakdown of the 261 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 243

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 4

One person is in hospital due to the virus. Two hundred and fifty-five people have recovered. There have been three deaths from COVID-19. To date, 11,775 people have been tested for the COVID-19 virus.