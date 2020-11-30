Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of a previous known travel case. The individual is a member of the same household. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The Department of Health and Community Services is providing an update on one of the cases announced yesterday (Sunday, November 29). The investigation into the source of the infection is finished. The case is travel-related. The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Ontario after being granted a travel exemption.

The Department of Health and Community Services is reminding people that only essential travel to Newfoundland and Labrador is permitted.

Starting tomorrow (Tuesday, December 1), all essential travel to Newfoundland and Labrador requires the completion of a travel form that can be submitted online up to 30 days prior to travel. Once the travel form is completed, travellers will receive an email with a reference number that they will be required to present to border officials upon arrival in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 36 active cases of COVID-19.

There has been a recovery in the Eastern Health region. This means 298 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 62,521 people have been tested.