No new cases of COVID-19 reported in the province today. The total number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 261.

One person is in hospital due to the virus. 256 people in Newfoundland and Labrador have now recovered. There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in the province.

The regional breakdown of the 261 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 243

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 4

If all goes as planned, the province will move to Alert Level 3 on Monday.

Under Alert Level 3, weddings and funerals can be expanded to 20 people, campsites can operate with limited overnight camping, summer day camps can open, and medium-risk outdoor recreational activities can resume. Capacity at daycare centres will increase from 50 per cent to 70 per cent.