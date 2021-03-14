Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 52 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 51

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 0

There has been one new recovery in the Eastern Health region. This means 950 people have recovered. There are three people in hospital. Two are in intensive care

To date, 120,172 people have been tested. People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is available online here.

Pre-registration is underway for people 70 years of age and older. Anyone 70 years of age and older who has not pre-registered is encouraged to do so.

Pre-registration is also underway for home support workers. When pre-registering, home support workers will need to indicate if they are employed by an agency or by a client of the provincial home support program.

People who have access to the Internet are encouraged as much as possible to use the online pre-registration option. They can pre-register online here. Anyone who knows of someone who is eligible to pre-register and may need assistance with online pre-registration are encouraged to help as you can pre-register on someone’s behalf.

People are reminded that they will not receive a separate email confirmation for pre-registering. Once a person completes the online pre-registration process, a short statement appears on the online form indicating that they have been pre-registered. The regional health authorities will contact individuals once vaccination appointments become available.

A telephone pre-registration option is available for people who do not have access to the Internet and cannot pre-register online. They can call 1-833-668-3930 or 709-273-3930 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.