Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is one active case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region.

There are no new recoveries and 1,004 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

To date, 123,173 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Effective Saturday, March 27, the entire province will move to Alert Level 2. Information on the Alert Levels can be found here.

As of March 23, below is the percentage of the adult population 18 years of age and older who have received a first dose of vaccine from the regional health authorities. Please note, vaccination is not mandatory. There may be some people eligible who will choose not to be vaccinated.

Regional Health Authority Total Eligible Population Percentage of Total Eligible Population Who Have Received First Dose Eastern Health 271,704 8.22% Central Health 81,195 8.81% Western Health 67,997 10.27% Labrador-Grenfell Health 29,119 31.69% Provincial Total 450,015 10.16%

Pre-registration is underway for adults who identify as Indigenous, people 70 years of age and older, and home support workers. When pre-registering, home support workers will need to indicate if they are employed by an agency or by a client of the provincial home support program.

People who have access to the Internet are encouraged as much as possible to use the online pre-registration option. They can pre-register online here. Anyone who knows of someone who is eligible to pre-register and may need assistance with online pre-registration are encouraged to help as you can pre-register on someone’s behalf. People will not receive a separate email confirmation for pre-registering online. Once a person completes the online pre-registration process, a short statement appears on the online form indicating that they have been pre-registered.

The regional health authorities will contact individuals once vaccination appointments become available. If an individual chooses email as the preferred option for communication, their regional health authority will send an email when an appointment becomes available. People should check their junk mail folder in the event that the email from the regional health authority goes there.

A telephone pre-registration option is available for people who do not have access to the Internet and cannot pre-register online. They can call 1-833-668-3930 or 709-273-3930 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.