Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are no just 26 active cases left in the province, and only one person is in hospital.

Eastern Health has established a toll-free telephone line for people who are unable to book their vaccination appointments online, need to cancel or reschedule their appointment or who have any other questions regarding their COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Individuals with any questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine may call 1-833-951-3884, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaccination is available by appointment only and is currently open to pre-registered individuals who are in groups that have been prioritized for vaccine, including first responders, home support workers, and individuals 80 years of age and older, and in some communities, individuals in the 70 plus range. Anyone who has pre-registered for a vaccination will be contacted by email and/or phone to schedule their appointment at the earliest time available. If an individual provided an email during their pre-registration, they are advised to regularly check their email for instructions about how to book their appointment. Eastern Health also asks that people check their spam folder if they do not see an email in their inbox.

Clinics are taking place throughout the region on various dates and times, in Bonavista, Lethbridge, Clarenville, Marystown, Grand Bank, Arnold’s Cove, Whitbourne, Holyrood, Norman’s Cove, Placentia, Old Perlican, Heart’s Delight-Islington, St. Bride’s, St. Mary’s, Carbonear, St. John’s (including east and west end), Conception Bay South, Bell Island and Ferryland.

Anyone over the age of 70, or a home support worker employed by an agency or client of the Provincial Home Support program, may click here to pre-register. Anyone in these categories and who does not have internet access, may call 1-833-668-3930 to pre-register. Public vaccine clinics will be rolling out across the Eastern Health region in accordance with the Newfoundland and Labrador COVID-19 Immunization Plan.