There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, confirmed by Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health.
The provincial total number of cases remains at 260, with three active cases of COVID-19.
Three people are in hospital due to the virus, one is in the intensive care unit. There has been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.
254 Recovered.
Three active cases.
Three in hospital, one of which is in ICU.@NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld
May 25, 2020
