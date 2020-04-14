The provincial government announced no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but the chief medical officer cautioned that does not mean the province is out of the woods yet.

The total number of cases still stands at 244, while 149 people have now recovered. So far, 5,021 people have been tested.

Eight people are currently in hospital, with three of them in intensive care. Dr. Fitzgerald introduced a new order that personal care home staff are prohibited from working across different facilities.

Premier Dwight Ball acknowledged the lack of new cases is a sign of hope, but he warned that the public health emergency remains in effect.