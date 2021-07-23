Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 aboard the ship in the province. On the ship anchored in Conception Bay that was first announced on July 13, the total number of confirmed cases remains at 31 crew members. Testing of all crew is completed and all crew are isolating.

There have been 14 new recoveries in the province and 1,391 people have recovered. The 14 recoveries are the cases related to the ship that departed yesterday and were already removed from the active case count. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19. One is a crew member from the ship that was off the coast of Bay Bulls and one is a crew member from the ship anchored in Conception Bay.

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There is one active case of COVID-19 related to the ship that was off the coast of Bay Bulls and 31 active cases of COVID-19 related to the ship anchored in Conception Bay. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health

o 1 related to ship previously in Bay Bulls

o 31 on ship in Conception Bay

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 260,816 tests have been administered.