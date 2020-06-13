Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 261.

The regional breakdown of the 261 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 243

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 4

Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and forty-eight per cent are male.

By age, there are 22 people 19 years old and under, 38 between 20-39, 39 between 40-49, 58 between 50-59, 57 between 60-69, and 47 people who are 70 years old and above.

One person is in hospital due to the virus. Two hundred and fifty-six people have recovered. There have been three deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 14,499 people have been tested.