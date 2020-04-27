Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday.

The total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 258, with 34 active cases.

Five people are in hospital due to the virus, two of them in intensive care, while 291 people in the province have recovered from COVID-19, and 7,622 people have been tested. Three people have died due to the COVID-19 virus.