Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, reports no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The total number of cases in the province remains at 258.

Four people are in hospital due to the virus, and two are in intensive care. 222 people in Newfoundland and Labrador have recovered, and 7,955 people have been tested.

Three people in the province have died due to the COVID-19 virus.