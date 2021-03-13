Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 52

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 0

There have been four new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. This means 949 people have recovered. There are three people in hospital. Two are in intensive care.

To date, 119,911 people have been tested. People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.