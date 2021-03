Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There were nine recoveries, leaving the province with 36 active cases. Two people are in hospital.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, cautions the province will need to stay at its current alert levels for two full weeks even though case numbers are dropping.

Dr. Proton Rahman was also scheduled to give an update on COVID modelling.