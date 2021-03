Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first day it has done so since Feb. 2.

With asymptomatic testing not turning up new cases, the province will reduce alert levels Saturday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced. Effective 12:01 a.m., March 13, the Avalon Peninsula will drop to Alert Level 4 and the rest of the province will drop to Alert Level 3.

Public Health is still asking people to limit travel across the province.