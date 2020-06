Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

The total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 261. There are three active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Three people are in hospital due to the virus, 255 people have recovered and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.